Ravens coach John Harbaugh, entering final year of deal, expected to sign contract extension

Almost two years after becoming the franchise’s first coach to win Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year honors, Harbaugh was widely praised for his leadership this season, helping guide an injury-depleted Ravens team to the top of the AFC in early December. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s season-ending ankle injury in Week 14, however, doomed the Ravens to a disappointing final stretch. The team lost its last six games, the longest such streak under Harbaugh, who at 8-9 finished with just his second-ever losing season.