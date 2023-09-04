Coach John Harbaugh ‘excited’ to see revamped Ravens vs. Texans, not panicking over TE Mark Andrews’ continued absence

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

“I really like this team; work ethic, attention to detail, all the things you look for as a coach, this team has done,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “Then you go play games and you find out where you’re at, because you never really know where you’re at until you play games." (Kevin Richardson )

After a preseason of playing almost none of his starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he is as excited as everyone else to see what his team, including its revamped offense, looks like when it counts.

He’ll get his chance on Sunday, when the Ravens welcome the Houston Texans and rookie quarterback and No. 2 overall draft pick C.J. Stroud to M&T Bank Stadium. Monday marked the first practice of the new season in preparation for it.

“There’s an element of we don’t know. We haven’t seen it yet at all in a game situation.”

There are indeed plenty of unknowns, though some of the answers were provided on what was a steamy afternoon in Owings Mills.

Tight end Mark Andrews, who didn’t practice last week, wasn’t a participant on Monday, either. Harbaugh said he expects him back on the field on Wednesday.

“We’re still not pushing the panic button,” Harbaugh said of the All-Pro and team’s leading pass catcher a season ago.

Andrews missed all three sessions last week with an undisclosed “issue” that he was working through, with Harbaugh saying then that he expected the 27-year-old three-time Pro Bowl selection to play against the Texans.

The status of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, however, is more murky.

Though the 25-year-old returned to practice on Monday, Harbaugh was noncommittal about his availability for Sunday. Huntley had been out since injuring his hamstring during the Ravens’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We’ll see what he does Wednesday,” Harbaugh said when asked whether Huntley is a full go for the game. “You can never really predict exactly what guys are going to be able to do, so we’ll see what they can do.”

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley returned to practice on Monday. He had been out since injuring his hamstring during the Ravens’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

If Huntley isn’t ready to be Ravens’ backup against the Texans, Baltimore can turn to Josh Johnson, who was re-signed to the active roster after being cut when the Ravens trimmed their roster to 53 players last week.

Under a new rule, teams will be allowed to dress a third quarterback on game days without using an active roster spot. The Ravens therefore could designate Huntley as the emergency third quarterback, and he would only be eligible to play if the first two quarterbacks are ruled out because of injury.

Meanwhile, in other roster moves, the Ravens added cornerback Tae Hayes to the practice squad while releasing practice squad quarterback Anthony Brown.

One quarterback there’s no question about, of course, is Jackson, especially when it comes to season openers.

Jackson, whom the Ravens signed to a five-year, $260 million extension this offseason, has a career 3-1 mark in the first game of the season. In that span, he’s completed 69.5% of his passes for 1,047 yards and 12 touchdowns with one interception. That includes going 17-for-20 for 324 yards with five touchdowns against the Dolphins in Miami in 2019 when he went on to be named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.

Baltimore’s lone loss with Jackson as the starter came in 2021 against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The Ravens have also been tough on rookie quarterbacks since Harbaugh took over in 2008. In that span, teams with a first-year quarterback are just 7-23, including going 2-16 in Baltimore.

“It’s not about the opponent per se as much as how we execute, how we run, how we operate, how we play,” Harbaugh said about prepping for the opener. “That would be true no matter who we’re playing, any opener and really any game.”

As for what he expects out of Jackson in the new scheme?

Said Harbaugh: “I expect him to be on point and ready to go.”

Season opener

Texans at Ravens

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: Chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM