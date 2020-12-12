xml:space="preserve">
Ravens’ John Harbaugh: WR Dez Bryant has tested negative for COVID-19 since Tuesday, ‘on schedule’ for return

Daniel Oyefusi
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 12, 2020 2:04 PM
"Was excited for him to play in the game -- really excited. I saw him before the game and we were both fired up for the game," said Harbaugh.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said wide receiver Dez Bryant has tested negative for COVID-19 since he was ruled out of Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, confirming Bryant’s tweets in recent days.

“He has had some negative tests,” Harbaugh said Saturday on a video conference call. “There’s a protocol that goes with that, a certain number days that you have to test negative after a certain number of positive tests. He’s on schedule with that and that’s where it stands right now. He’s still on the COVID-19 reserve list at this time.”

After two inconclusive tests from Tuesday morning, Bryant was administered a point-of-care (PCR) test at M&T Bank Stadium in the evening, which produced a positive result. Bryant was ruled out of the game with an illness and sent home to quarantine. The Ravens placed Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Bryant tweeted on Thursday that he tested negative for the coronavirus “back to back.” On Friday, he wrote, “I tested negative again.”
The typical self-quarantine period for a player who tests positive for COVID-19 is 10 days, meaning Bryant would likely miss Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns. However, under NFL protocols, a player can return earlier if he is not showing symptoms and returns two consecutive negative PCR virus tests at least 24 hours apart within a five-day period.

Harbaugh said Wednesday that Bryant, who has four catches for 28 yards in three games, remains an option for the offense whenever he returns.

