This Catholic school landed a big guest for its morning announcements: Ravens coach John Harbaugh

Long before he was a Super Bowl-winning coach, John Harbaugh was just another young student at St. Aloysius Catholic School in Bowling Green, Ohio.
John was born in Toledo, but when Jack Harbaugh’s football coaching career led him to an assistant job at Bowling Green from 1968 to 1970, his young family joined him. John and his brother, Jim, enrolled at St. Aloysius, which today serves 400 students from prekindergarten to eighth grade.
Their time there left an impression. When Tom Konecny, whose three children attend the school, emailed Jack Harbaugh recently to ask whether his sons would be interested in recording a video message for the school’s virtual morning announcements, normally handled by teachers and staff members amid the coronavirus pandemic, they said yes.
On Monday, Jim Harbaugh, entering his sixth year as Michigan’s football coach, handled the duties. On Thursday, after an introduction from St. Aloysius principal Andrea Puhl, John took over from Baltimore.
“Good morning, St. Aloysius,” Harbaugh says. “My name is John Harbuagh, and I’m the football coach for the Baltimore Ravens football team. We used to walk the halls at St. Aloysius. My brother and I would walk to school from Prospect Street, hang around the Bowling Green University football team program, because our dad coached there with the great Doyt Perry and Don Nehlen. We had wonderful days in Bowling Green.”
In his two-minute message, Harbaugh also prays for the international students the school has sponsored, as well as those suffering from COVID-19 and essential workers. He asks that the students give thanks for their friends, parents and family members. He recites the “Our Father” prayer. And he finishes off with a Harbaugh family adage: “Attack this day with an enthusiasm.”
“Take no day off," he adds. "Better off every single day. Better today than tomorrow. Better tomorrow than yesterday. A very simple way to approach today and simple enough that it just might work. Take the time today to say thanks to those who love you. We love you. Have a great one.”