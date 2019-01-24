Ravens coach John Harbaugh signs new four-year deal through 2022

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has signed a contract extension through 2022, the team announced Thursday.

Harbaugh, 56, and the team reportedly agreed in principle to an extension Saturday, but the length of the deal wasn’t known until Thursday, when he finalized it, a team spokesman said. Harbaugh will meet with the media at 11 a.m. Friday.

"I'm very excited with this contract, the opportunity to continue our work here, and I'm humbled by it,” Harbaugh said in a team-issued statement. “I am thankful for the support from the Ravens, especially [owner] Steve Bisciotti. We're working hard to make the 2019 Ravens the best we can be. We have an excellent team foundation, and we have a great organization with smart, hard-working people."

Under Harbaugh’s previous contract, he was set to become a highly coveted coaching free agent after the 2019 season, his 12th with the Ravens.

The Ravens are coming off an AFC North title and their first playoff appearance since 2014. If Harbaugh, the winningest coach in franchise history, coaches at least two more seasons in Baltimore, he will have led the team for more than half of its NFL existence.

This story will be updated.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer