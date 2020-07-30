Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Antonio Brown interest: ‘It’s not really a conversation’ right now

Jackson on Wednesday called Brown a “great guy.” He added: “He’s a cool, down-to-earth guy and he’s passionate about the sport of football. ... I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room. It’s like a brotherhood going on. It’s none of that outside noise; it’s strictly inside. We worry about each other; we worry about what we have going on. We want to win, and I can just tell in him that he wants to win. He wants to play ball.”