Ravens sign undrafted free agent Joe Horn Jr., son of former Saints receiver

The Ravens have signed undrafted free-agent wide receiver Joe Horn Jr., the team announced Tuesday. In a corresponding move, linebacker Ejuan Price was waived.

Horn, the son of four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame selection Joe Horn, was a tryout player at the Ravens’ rookie minicamp this month and “looked really good,” coach John Harbaugh said. “I guess the thing that struck me about him was, he looked like Joe Horn.”

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Horn had 15 catches for 246 yards and no touchdowns last season at Division II Missouri Western. He didn't have a reception the previous two seasons.

“Proud of my son for officially signing a professional contract,” the elder Horn tweeted Tuesday. “I don’t give a damn if it was a 1 day 2 months whatever. He’s officially a Raven in my heart. Congrats son.”

He’s one of five rookie wide receivers on the Ravens’ 90-man roster, joining first-round draft pick Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, third-round pick Miles Boykin, and undrafted free agents Antoine Wesley and Jaylen Smith.

Before beginning his college career at Northeast Mississippi Community College, Horn played at Peachtree Ridge High School in Georgia with second-year Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

