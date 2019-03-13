As new league year begins, Ravens' trade of Joe Flacco to Broncos is completed

With the NFL’s 2018-19 league year finally underway, Joe Flacco is officially off to Denver.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Ravens and Broncos completed their February trade that swapped longtime starting quarterback Joe Flacco for a fourth-round pick (No. 113 overall) in April’s NFL draft.

The Ravens created $10.5 million in cap space and incurred $16 million in dead money by trading Flacco, who signed a then-record six-year, $120.6 million contract in 2013 after leading the Ravens to a Super Bowl XLVII victory.

Had the deal been designated as a post-June 1 trade, the Ravens would have incurred just $8 million in dead money and saved $18.5 million, but those savings wouldn’t have become available until well after free agency’s busy season concluded.

With their commitment to Lamar Jackson, who helped lead the team to its first AFC North title since 2012 and whose rookie deal is far more team friendly, it was no surprise that the Ravens would enter 2019 without Flacco, 34, on their roster. But it was unclear whether the Ravens would find a willing trade partner.

They did in Denver, which struggled with Case Keenum under center last season. The Broncos later dealt Keenum to the Washington Redskins in another trade that included a late-round draft pick swap.

Flacco started for 10-plus seasons in Baltimore and exits as the Ravens' all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, interceptions, completions and attempts.

“Joe can throw the football,” coach John Harbaugh said at his end-of-season news conference. “He’s a big, strong quarterback. He’s moving much better than he was [in] ’15 — well, ’16, after the [season-ending knee] injury — and even ’17. Joe’s ready to roll. You protect Joe, you give him some weapons out there, you’re going to see one of the best quarterbacks in the league.”

