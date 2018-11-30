Ravens QB Joe Flacco practices for second straight day, not ruled out vs. Falcons

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day Friday, and coach John Harbaugh did not rule him out for Sunday’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Flacco has missed the last two games with a right hip injury, ceding his starting job to rookie Lamar Jackson. Given that the 11-year veteran was off the field for almost a month and was limited on Thursday and Friday, Jackson still seems likely to start against the Falcons.

But Harbaugh praised Flacco’s rapid progress, even from Thursday to Friday.

“He’s coming along well,” he said. “We had talked about anticipating some progress this week, and he made quite a bit of progress. … The biggest thing was he didn’t have a setback from yesterday.”

Flacco was not in the locker room after practice and has yet to speak publicly about his injury or recovery.

Flacco returned to practice as a limited participant on Thursday, the first time he’d seen the field since the team’s 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 4. Flacco suffered his hip injury early in that game, when he collapsed awkwardly on a hit from Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt.

He played the rest of the way against Pittsburgh, but when the Ravens returned to action on Nov. 18, he was inactive, and Jackson was the starting quarterback. The rookie has led the Ravens to a pair of victories and kept them in contention for the AFC’s second wild-card berth.

Harbaugh said it’s still tricky to know when Flacco will be ready for game action, though he called him an option for Sunday.

“There are still doctors involved at this point,” he said. “It’s not simple. … There’s a formula involved here, and the biggest thing with situations like this, the two biggest factors are time and circumstances. And those are things we just don’t know — time in terms of the medical aspect of it, circumstances in terms of our team and where we’re at, how guys are playing, including the players involved.”

Harabaugh said he did not have a sense how the injury is impacting Flacco on the field.

