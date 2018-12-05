After missing game, QB Joe Flacco (right hip) back at practice for Ravens

Quarterback Joe Flacco practiced for the third straight time Wednesday as the Ravens continue to ramp up their longtime starter’s activity.

Coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that Flacco (right hip) was not cleared to play in the Ravens’ game against the Atlanta Falcons after having practiced as a limited participant Thursday and Friday. Despite a crucial fumble and some missed throws, rookie Lamar Jackson earned his third win in as many starts.

Harbaugh said Monday that Flacco could be cleared to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs by the end of the week. He last played in Week 9.

“We'll see,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “We just kind of take it as we go. I don't anticipate it being whole participation the whole practice, but ramped up from last week.”

In a conference call Wednesday with Baltimore-area reporters, Chiefs coach Andy Reid acknowledged that it was more difficult preparing for a team playing two quarterbacks, especially a pair as different as Flacco and Jackson. Harbaugh has not indicated who would start if Flacco is healthy enough to play.

“They're both going to play,” Reid said. “I mean, they've been doing that all year. We've got to make sure we're ready for both guys. Both of them are good players in their own right. They're both very good players. One's won a world championship, and the other one's on the rise here. So that's what I'm saying: That's a great situation to have.”

CAPTION Baltimore Sun columnist Peter Schmuck talks about the Ravens' 26-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Sun columnist Peter Schmuck talks about the Ravens' 26-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on quarterback Joe Flacco not being cleared by the medical staff. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on quarterback Joe Flacco not being cleared by the medical staff. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

