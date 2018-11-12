John Harbaugh: Ravens QB Joe Flacco likely will be a game-time decision vs. Bengals

Ravens coach John Harbaugh indicated Monday that the availability of injured starting quarterback Joe Flacco for Sunday’s rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals will be a game-time decision.

Flacco injured his hip early in the Ravens’ Nov. 4 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers after landing on his elbow, Harbaugh said at his weekly news conference. The 11-year veteran appeared in some discomfort after the hit that seemed to hurt him but did not miss any snaps in the 23-16 loss, the Ravens’ third straight.

Harbaugh said Flacco is receiving treatment for the injury, and that the team will know more about his condition as the week progresses. Flacco participated in the team’s work today, said Harbaugh, who did not specify how much.

With speculation about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s role in the team’s short-term plans mounting, Harbaugh declined to say whether he or Robert Griffin III would start if Flacco cannot. Jackson has been active in every game this season, while Griffin last played in the preseason.

But Harbaugh was emphatic in saying that if Flacco is available, he will play.

“He's rehabbing to play,” he said. “Joe does not have to practice to play. He's practiced the whole season. He's practiced for 11 years. But he might practice. So we'll just have to see how it goes, and it's up in the air. We're not worried about it. We were blessed with a good quarterback room. That's a good thing. That's a positive thing. I'm really happy about that. We've got guys that can play — three guys that can play.

“So we have a good football team, and just like any other position in my mind, go with the next guy and you roll and go win the football game.”

Harbaugh said Flacco’s injury could actually give the Ravens (4-5) an advantage against Cincinnati (5-4).

“It makes it tougher for the Bengals to prepare, so that's kind of a good thing,” he said.

The Baltimore Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 4 at M&T Bank Stadium.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer