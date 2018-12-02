Ravens QB Joe Flacco (right hip) inactive for third straight game

With quarterback Joe Flacco (right hip) inactive for the third straight game, the Ravens will turn to rookie Lamar Jackson, as expected, in a crucial game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Flacco, who was hurt in Week 9, returned to practice Thursday and Friday as a limited participant. He was listed as doubtful entering the game, but coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Flacco was “coming along well.”

Jackson, who has led the Ravens to two straight wins, could force a difficult decision with another strong game. The Ravens have been deliberate in bringing back Flacco, who risks a potentially career-altering injury if he hurts his hip again, but the team’s longtime starter has reached the end of his initial monthlong timetable for recovery.

Starting safety Tony Jefferson (ankle), who was ruled out Friday, is inactive, as is Tim Williams. The second-year outside linebacker, who last played in Week 8, was bothered this past week by an ankle injury and illness.

Right tackle James Hurst (back) will miss his sixth straight game, but Harbaugh said Friday that he could return to action next week. Defensive lineman-fullback Patrick Ricard is inactive for just the second time this season. Wide receiver Jordan Lasley and defensive tackle Zach Sieler are also off the 46-man game day roster.

Cornerback Tavon Young, who missed the Ravens’ win last week over the Oakland Raiders with a groin injury, is active and expected to play.

Kicker Giorgio Tavecchio, running back Brian Hill, cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, safeties Keith Tandy and Ryan Neal, defensive end Steve Means and tackle Matt Gano are inactive for the Falcons. Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones is active for the first time since the season opener.

CAPTION Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on quarterback Joe Flacco not being cleared by the medical staff. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on quarterback Joe Flacco not being cleared by the medical staff. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about quarterback Joe Flacco's visiting the doctor today and no decision of his return to the starting QB position. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about quarterback Joe Flacco's visiting the doctor today and no decision of his return to the starting QB position. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer