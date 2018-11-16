Ravens QB Joe Flacco (right hip) doubtful to play vs. Bengals

Starting quarterback Joe Flacco is doubtful to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens announced Friday.

Flacco missed his third straight day of practice Friday with a right hip injury after not practicing during the team’s bye last week. He last practiced before their Week 9 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he was injured.

Coach John Harbaugh reiterated Friday that Flacco will play Sunday if he’s able to, but the injury-report designation likely means rookie Lamar Jackson or Robert Griffin III will open the Ravens’ most important game of the season under center. Flacco has started 41 straight games for the Ravens (4-5), last missing a game in 2015.

Right tackle James Hurst was ruled out of Sunday’s game with a back injury that has sidelined him since mid-October. Outside linebacker Tim Williams (ankle) will miss his second straight game.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was a full participant in practice Friday and is questionable to play after missing the Ravens’ loss to Pittsburgh, their third straight defeat. Also questionable are safety Tony Jefferson (thigh), who participated fully Friday, and cornerback Tavon Young (ankle), who was not limited at practice this week.

The Bengals’ injury report is no less significant. Starting linebackers Preston Brown and Nick Vigil are out, while third starter Vontaze Burfict is questionable. Starting tight end Tyler Kroft was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Star wide receiver A.J. Green is doubtful because of a toe injury that sidelined him in Week 10. Starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is questionable, as is backup wide receiver John Ross.

