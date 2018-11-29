Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco returns to practice, but availability Sunday is unclear

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco returned to practice Thursday for the first time since suffering a right hip injury more than three weeks ago.

Flacco participated in throwing drills with Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III but appeared limited. It’s unclear whether he will be available for the Ravens’ game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons; players and coordinators were available only before the portion of practice open to media.

Flacco had not practiced since before the Ravens’ Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a stretch of seven practices. With Flacco inactive for the past two games, Jackson has led the Ravens to wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Oakland Raiders, orchestrating a run-heavy offense and sparking a debate in Baltimore about which quarterback might be best suited to lead the Ravens’ playoff chase.

Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Flacco, who saw a specialist Monday, was "progressing very well" from his hip injury. Asked whether he expected Flacco to practice, Harbaugh said he had "no expectations on medical-type stuff." He has said that Flacco would need to practice to able to play but has not specified the level of participation required.

The initial timetable for recovery for Flacco’s hip, which team officials worry could be reinjured if he returns too soon, was three to four weeks. Sunday’s game will mark 28 days since he was thrown to the ground, potentially changing the course of the Ravens’ season.

CAPTION Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on quarterback Joe Flacco not being cleared by the medical staff. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on quarterback Joe Flacco not being cleared by the medical staff. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about quarterback Joe Flacco's visiting the doctor today and no decision of his return to the starting QB position. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about quarterback Joe Flacco's visiting the doctor today and no decision of his return to the starting QB position. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

