Needing another arm, Ravens sign quarterback Joe Callahan

The Ravens have signed free-agent quarterback Joe Callahan, the team announced Monday night.
With backup Robert Griffin III sidelined by a hand injury, the Ravens had just two healthy quarterbacks at training camp the past two days, starter Lamar Jackson and rookie Trace McSorley. Callahan’s arrival will help ease the load on both until Griffin returns, as the team expects, in a few weeks.
Callahan, 26, has appeared in one regular-season game since going undrafted out of Division III Wesley in 2016. The Green Bay Packers signed him as a rookie, and he earned a spot on the team’s 53-man roster. After being waived, he spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns before returning to Green Bay.
Late in the 2017 season, with Aaron Rodgers out injured, Callahan made his NFL debut, going 5-for-7 for 11 yards. He was waived the following spring and bounced from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the next year.
In Baltimore, Callahan will reunite with Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Callahan was a sophomore at Holy Spirit High School (N.J.) in 2008, when Roman served as the football team’s offensive coordinator.
With Tuesday’s day off, Callahan will have about a week to prepare for the Ravens’ first preseason game. The team hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 8.