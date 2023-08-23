J.K. Dobbins says he wants to finish career with Ravens amid contract questions: ‘It will get worked out’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins warms up before Monday night's preseason game against the Washington Commanders in Landover. (Julio Cortez/AP)

When Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked last month why running back J.K. Dobbins wasn’t on the field for the start of training camp and when he might be back, he said “That’s a J.K. question.”

On Wednesday, the man himself was able to answer it. Dobbins met with the media for the first time during training camp after returning to practice just over a week ago.

“That’s a tough question,” Dobbins said. “I was just being cautious. My teammates need me, so I want to be there for my teammates. That’s all it was. My teammates understood what was going on.”

Though he didn’t discuss specifics, Dobbins, 24, had previously expressed his displeasure over the lack of a contract extension. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, and earlier this summer he spoke about the difficulty of the “business side” of football.

Dobbins had been on the physically unable to perform list with what Harbaugh previously described as a situation with “some complexity” to it.

“With the whole running back thing, each organization knows who they have,” Dobbins said. “As far as me, I love it here. I want to finish my career here.”

He also called the Ravens’ Eric DeCosta the best general manager in the NFL.

“It will get worked out,” Dobbins said. “It is what it is.”

Asked if he will table contract talks until after the season, Dobbins said, “We’ll see.” He also said he has had good conversations with DeCosta.

But whether he gets an extension in Baltimore remains to be seen.

Dobbins, whom the Ravens drafted in the second round out of Ohio State in 2020, has missed 27 of 50 regular-season games because of injuries. That included all of 2021 after he tore multiple knee ligaments and his hamstring in a preseason game against the Washington Commanders. He returned in Week 3 of last season but another knee surgery sidelined him until December.

Asked how he currently feels, however, Dobbins said, “I feel amazing,” and that he is 100% healthy.

Since he returned to the field earlier this month, Dobbins’ workload has been understandably light. He hasn’t participated in a preseason game and won’t play in Saturday night’s finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The running back said Wednesday that it has been tough to sit and watch his teammates practice over the last month, but he is glad to be back.

“I’m a guy who loves to play football,” he said. “I love being with my teammates and they love when I’m out there. It was super tough, but we got through it.”

Now the Ravens will hope to get through the season with a fully healthy Dobbins.

When he has been on the field, Dobbins has been one of the league’s best running backs, averaging 5.9 yards per carry and amassing 1,325 rushing yards in 23 career games.

Said Dobbins: “I do think healthy, I can be one of the top backs in the league. But I got to prove it.”

