Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins returns to practice, marking a major step in recovery from torn ACL

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, who missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL, returned to practice Monday, bringing him one step closer to playing in next month’s season opener against the New York Jets.

Dobbins passed his physical Monday and is expected to participate in individual drills during practice, is the first Raven to be removed from the team’s physically-unable-to-perform list. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), cornerback Marcus Peters (knee), running back Gus Edwards (knee), safety Ar’Darius Washington (foot) and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (Achilles tendon) still remain on the list.

Dobbins missed last season after he injured his knee during the Ravens’ preseason finale against Washington. Ravens coach Harbaugh said last week that Dobbins was in a hurry to get back on the field.

“J.K. is a little more of a hurry, because he’s making it a hurry,” Harbaugh said. “He wants to get back out there. So, we’ll look at it again Monday and see where we’re at Monday. Maybe he starts doing something like individual [drills]; maybe not. It will be up to the doctors.”

Dobbins, a second-round pick in 2020, made a strong impression as a rookie, rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns on 134 carries. He was expected to have a key role on offense in his second season before he went down with an ACL injury.

In reponse to an NFL Network report last month that his appearance in the season-opener was “no sure thing,” Dobbins said on Twitter, “I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1.”

He appears to be on track for that.

