How the Ravens can fill in for running back J.K. Dobbins, from trusting their backups to making a splashy trade

"J.K. [Dobbins] who has this unfortunate thing happen to him, and he was playing well," coach John Harbaugh said about the running back's injury. (Baltimore Sun)

After months of hope and optimism that had been building throughout training camp, the cold, harsh reality of the regular season set in early for the Ravens.

In Sunday’s season-opening 25-9 win over the Houston Texans, four starters exited with injuries. The most significant was J.K. Dobbins’ torn Achilles tendon, which will sideline the 24-year-old running back for yet another season. Dobbins has already missed more than half of his pro games, having sat out all of 2021 when he tore multiple knee ligaments and his hamstring in the preseason finale.

“It’s the ugly part of this game,” said Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who played for the first time in 17 months Sunday after enduring his own grueling rehabilitation from a second torn ACL. “And these people are your brothers; you [experience] blood, sweat and tears with them. It’s a sick feeling that I have over me just to know that that’s what happened.”

That ugly part of the game extends to how teams replace injured players. For the Ravens, Dobbins is not only a beloved teammate, but also their top running back who was expected to help lead a revamped offense. Now Baltimore will need to reassess its roster and determine the best path forward without him.

Here’s what the Ravens can do at running back in Dobbins’ absence:

Lean on Gus Edwards and Justice Hill

With Dobbins injured, Hill stepped in Sunday and rushed for a pair of 2-yard touchdowns, equaling his career total in just one quarter.

Hill, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick, has been a reliable special teams contributor throughout his career but has not received more than 58 carries or rushed for more than 262 yards in a season. That might be about to change.

“He played well,” coach John Harbaugh said of Hill after Sunday’s win. “He’s had a heck of a camp. Justice has done a great job, [and] he’s ready to go.”

Edwards, meanwhile, has been one of the league’s most efficient running backs when healthy, entering Sunday averaging 5.2 yards on 501 career carries. Now more than two years removed from a torn ACL that sidelined him for the entire 2021 season, the former undrafted free agent might be ready to handle a larger workload.

“[Dobbins] was a big part of the offense and our run game, so losing him can be a big part, but I feel like Justice and Gus are going to step up,” rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers said.

Elevate Melvin Gordon III from the practice squad

It helps to have a veteran of Gordon’s caliber in reserve.

After he failed to make the Ravens’ initial 53-man roster, Gordon was re-signed to the practice squad last month amid rumors that the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts all “made calls” about adding the 30-year-old running back.

In eight seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos, Gordon rushed for 6,462 yards, fourth-most among active running backs and more than double the career output of Edwards and Hill. His 69 touchdowns rank 11th among active players, and he has more career receiving yards (2,467) than all but three pass-catchers on the Ravens’ roster.

Part of the reason Gordon was available this offseason, however, is his poor ball security. He’s fumbled 26 times in his career, including five on 90 carries last season with the Broncos.

Wait for Keaton Mitchell to return

Before suffering a shoulder injury that landed him on injured reserve, Mitchell was one of the breakout stars of training camp.

The undrafted rookie out of East Carolina routinely flashed his speed and elusiveness, including a 31-yard carry in a preseason loss against the Washington Commanders.

Mitchell, the son of former Ravens playoff hero Anthony Mitchell, is ECU’s career leader in rushing yards per game (91.7) and set the program record for consecutive 100-yard games with seven in 2022. The 5-foot-9, 184-pound Mitchell is not the every-down back Dobbins is, but he could be an effective change of pace for the Ravens’ offense, especially as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

Mitchell must sit out at least the next three games while on IR, but he is eligible to return in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is introduced before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20. Taylor led the league with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021. (Zach Bolinger/AP)

Trade for Jonathan Taylor or another established back

It’s not very often that a recent NFL rushing leader is available.

While the Indianapolis Colts have publicly said they don’t want to move Taylor, who requested a trade amid a contract dispute last month, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday that the team might be willing to listen to offers during the season.

Taylor, 24, is on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury, so he’ll miss at least the next three games. But ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the former Wisconsin star is planning to be ready to play as early as Week 5.

From the Ravens’ perspective, it all depends on the asking price. It was previously reported that the Colts are seeking significant draft-pick compensation — a first-round choice or a comparable package of picks — for Taylor, but that price might come down as the season goes on.

There’s also the matter of his contract. Like Dobbins, Taylor is in the final year of his rookie deal and is set to become a free agent after the season. Although he was limited to 861 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 11 games last season as he dealt with injuries, Taylor led the league with 1,811 yards and 18 scores in 2021 and would likely command a top-of-the-market deal.

Other trade candidates include running backs buried on their teams’ respective depth charts, such as the Washington Commanders’ Antonio Gibson, New York Jets’ Michael Carter, Chicago Bears’ D’Onta Foreman, Jacksonville Jaguars’ D’Ernest Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Chase Edmonds, San Francisco 49ers’ Jordan Mason and Seattle Seahawks’ DeeJay Dallas.

Leonard Fournette, a seven-year veteran who rushed for 668 yards and three touchdowns with the Bucs last season, and Kenyan Drake, who had 482 yards and four scores with the Ravens last year, also remain unsigned.