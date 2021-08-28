Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins exits preseason finale vs. Washington with knee injury

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was helped off the field after injuring his left knee during the first quarter of the preseason finale against the Washington Football Team on Saturday night.
With 9:06 to play in the first quarter, Dobbins caught a screen pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson before he was hit by a pair of Washington defenders, causing his left knee to bend awkwardly. Dobbins laid on the ground grabbing his knee before the team’s training staff helped carry him off the field without putting any pressure on his left leg. After being evaluated in the medical tent on the sideline, Dobbins was carted to the locker room.
The Ravens announced that he would not return to the game.
Dobbins was entering the 2021 season as the team’s top running back. During his rookie season, the 2020 second-round pick rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns. Dobbins has looked solid throughout training camp, showing improvement as a pass catcher. Last season, he recorded 120 receiving yards on 18 receptions.
The Ravens has dealt with injuries to key players throughout training camp and the preseason. Inside linebacker L.J. Fort tore his ACL during the Ravens’ preseason victory over the Carolina Panthers last week. Quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Miles Boykin and cornerback Marlon Humphrey are among Ravens players dealing with injuries.
This article will be updated.