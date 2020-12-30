Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins got one carry vs. the Bengals. It set the tone for the rest of his rookie season.

The last time the Ravens played the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 11, there was no real indication that rookie running back J.K. Dobbins would break out from the three-back rotation that was limiting his touches.
Dobbins, still splitting carries with Mark Ingram II and Gus Edwards, only had one carry in the 27-3 win. But it was a strong one, a 34-yarder in a two-minute drill at the end of the first half.
As he prepares to play the Bengals, now as a lead back, in a regular-season finale that could clinch the franchise’s third consecutive playoff berth, Dobbins credited that game for helping set the tone for the rest of his rookie season.
“That was, like, one of the growing points of my career. Because I’ve always been able to work so hard and be able to play, like right away,” Dobbins said Wednesday on a video conference call. “That was such a process for me. But I always saw it as, ‘Keep learning, keep watching film, keep learning things to do to get better.
“Even though I was only getting one carry, that carry that I got, I made my mind up that I’m going to go hard. One carry, 100 carries, 30 carries, 40 carries, I’m running the ball hard and trying to make a play when my number is called. That’s just the mindset I had and here we are today.”
Since that Week 5 game, Dobbins has been a focal point of the offense, along with Edwards, particularly in the “bash” concept that has rejuvenated the running game in recent weeks. Dobbins, the team’s second-round pick in April’s draft, has rushed for 645 yards, and in the team’s 27-13 win Sunday over the New York Giants, he recorded his seventh rushing touchdown, setting a franchise single-season rookie record.
“My expectation was to come in and play,” Dobbins said. “I’m not going to pull the rookie card and say, ‘Oh, I’m a rookie. I’m just going to wait this out, be patient.’ That’s not me. As soon as they drafted me, my thought process was, ‘Let’s go in here, let’s get better and I’m going to find a way to get on this field and help this team win as many games as possible, get us to a Super Bowl if that’s possible.’ And that’s just what I’ve been doing.”
Dobbins, who briefly left the Giants game with a chest injury, said he “feels 100%.”
“I was just kind of tired. I had to sit down a little bit,” he said.