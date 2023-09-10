Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins exits Week 1 game vs. Texans with ankle injury

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws an incomplete pass to Odell Beckham Jr under pressure in the home opener at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

In the first game of his fourth NFL season — and the last of his rookie deal — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins exited Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans in the third quarter with an ankle injury. He was helped off the sideline and was later ruled questionable to return.

Dobbins, a second-round pick by the Ravens in 2020, scored the team’s first touchdown of the season with a diving score in the first quarter. After catching a 5-yard pass from Lamar Jackson in the third and being tackled near the goal line, however, Dobbins left the game and was then helped to the locker room, walking gingerly off the sideline.

The running back joined safety Marcus Williams, who suffered a shoulder injury and has been ruled out, as Ravens to exit the Week 1 game.

This story will be updated.