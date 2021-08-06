Ravens CB Jimmy Smith carted off from training camp practice with leg injury | NOTES

Should Smith have to miss a significant amount of time, it would chip at the depth and flexibility of an otherwise still stocked cornerback room. The team has Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters set to start on the outside and nickel back Tavon Young has been limited in team drills as he works back from last year’s season-ending ACL injury. Fourth-year player Anthony Averett also provides an experienced option at outside corner should he need to log increased snaps.