Ravens CB Jimmy Smith recounts being robbed at gunpoint in offseason incident: ‘You feel helpless’

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith on Thursday recounted a “terrifying” incident this winter in which he was robbed at gunpoint after being followed in Los Angeles.
Smith said he rented a car in February to drive his partner and children from Los Angeles International Airport to their hotel. After Smith made a couple of stops for food, he checked in at his hotel, then returned to his car. After a brief conversation with his partner, Smith said two men with guns approached him.
“I kind of knew they were on me, but I didn’t know why,” said Smith, who said he had the hood of his sweatshirt pulled over his head.
A third man approached Smith’s partner, whom Smith said is pregnant, and placed the barrel of his gun on her stomach. Smith indicated that the men took his watch and jewelry during the robbery, but no one was harmed.
“Terrifying,” Smith said after the Ravens’ second training camp practice. “You feel helpless. Just some cowards running up on you with three guns. You don’t know if you’re going to lose your life in that moment. Your kids are right there in the car. And the crazy thing is, I saw it kind of coming. You know, like, when something bad happens, you get this eerie feeling? And I kind of had an eerie feeling. And I didn’t really listen to it.”
Smith, who signed a one-year extension last season and is entering his 11th year in Baltimore, said he’s suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder since the robbery. No arrests have been made in the case, Smith said.
“Going out, going into a store, being around anybody with a mask and a hood on, it really kind of just makes my heart thump to this day,” he said. “Glad we lived. Definitely take better precautions. I mean, it’s hard to take precautions when you’re driving to a hotel with your family … but people, they’re after what you got. So you’ve just got to be careful.”