Report: Ravens CB Jimmy Smith safe after family is robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and his family are safe after they were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday, according to The Athletic.
Smith’s family was reportedly followed from Los Angeles International Airport to their hotel Tuesday night, where they were robbed.
“We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith,” the Ravens said in a statement Friday. “We have spoken with Jimmy, and he and his family are safe.”
Smith, 32, has spent his entire NFL career in Baltimore. The Ravens re-signed him to a one-year extension through the 2021 season in late December.
