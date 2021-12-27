Ravens get back CB Jimmy Smith, OLB Pernell McPhee, place S Tony Jefferson on reserve/COVID-19 list

McPhee, a strong run defender, hasn’t played since Nov. 11 because of a knee injury, but Smith’s arrival should help a secondary that played much of Sunday’s 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals without any of its top five outside cornerbacks. The status of starting cornerback Anthony Averett, who was knocked out of Sunday’s game with a ribs injury, is uncertain heading into a crucial Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams.