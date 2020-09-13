Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (back spasms) now questionable for opener vs. Browns

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (back spasms) is now questionable for the team’s season opener Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Smith, who was added to the injury report about four hours before kickoff inside M&T Bank Stadium, entered the season expected to play an important, if somewhat reduced, role in the Ravens' secondary. The 32-year-old had a strong training camp and saw time at both cornerback, his natural position, and safety.
The Ravens' pass defense will be tested Sunday by a Browns offense that features wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and tight end Austin Hooper. Quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled in the teams' last meeting, going 20-for-33 for 192 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 31-15 loss in December.
On Friday, the Ravens ruled out defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), wide receiver Chris Moore (finger) and running back Justice Hill (thigh). Offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (ankle) is also questionable.