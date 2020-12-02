Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith injures groin vs. Steelers, questionable to return

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith injured his groin in the second quarter of Wednesday’s road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and is questionable to return.
Smith was listed as questionable to play before the game because of an ankle and back injury. Cornerback Tramon Williams entered the game in place of Smith.
The Ravens also have cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Davontae Harris, who is making his team debut after the team claimed him off waivers in mid-November. Safety Geno Stone (reserve/COVID-19 list) and cornerback Terrell Bonds (knee) are sidelined.
The injury comes with the Ravens missing several starters and key contributors who are on the list in the aftermath of a team-wide outbreak, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson and Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell.
This story will be updated.