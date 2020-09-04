Ravens CB Jimmy Smith on Earl Thomas’ release: ‘If you’re not part of us, we don’t really need you’

“You’re not used to standing on the sideline or just not [being] in every single play,” Smith said. “But at the same time, I had to realize where I’m at. I’m in the twilight years of my career, and the role that I’m playing, actually, I feel like it’s an important role. I can make an impact on the game, and I feel like that’s the main thing. I want to be able to help the team.”