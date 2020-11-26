Once a luxury, cornerback Jimmy Smith is essential to the Ravens’ remaining hopes for 2020

“It’s hard to take your eyes off of Marcus, and it’s hard to take your eyes off of Marlon,” said NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth, who was scheduled to provide color commentary on the Ravens’ Thanksgiving matchup with the Steelers before it was moved to Sunday. “Jimmy, on the other hand, has just been a guy that, when he’s healthy — and that hasn’t been always — he’s been as good as anybody. … Who gets more attention than Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters? Those guys are hard to not watch, and yet that means Jimmy and just his consistent, game-in and game-out top-flight play can get ignored at times.”