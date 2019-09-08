Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith leaves opener vs. Dolphins with right knee injury

Ravens starting cornerback Jimmy Smith is questionable to return Sunday after leaving the season opener against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with a right knee injury, the team announced.
He was hurt on the second play of the Dolphins’ second drive after inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor rolled up on Smith’s right leg. Athletic trainers tended to the 31-year-old Smith, who limped off the field on his own power and later walked to the locker room.
Cornerback is the Ravens’ deepest position on defense, but the team already has lost top slot cornerback Tavon Young to a season-ending neck injury. With Smith out, cornerback Anthony Averett was added to the regular rotation.
Smith has had a history of injury problems over his career, including to his Achilles tendon, ankle, Lisfranc and back, but has avoided serious knee problems.