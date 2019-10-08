The Ravens have signed former Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Jihad Ward, the team announced Monday night.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Ward (first name pronounced juh-HODD), a second-round draft pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2016, played three games for the Colts this season before being waived last week. The Philadelphia native and former Illinois star appeared in nine games over the past two seasons for Indianapolis, recording three sacks in 2018. He has 36 tackles, four sacks and one fumble recovery in 27 career games.
The Ravens, who had an open spot on their 53-man roster after placing safety Tony Jefferson (knee) on injured reserve earlier Monday, activated five defensive linemen in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce, Chris Wormley and Patrick Ricard are regulars in the rotation, and rookie Daylon Mack and second-year player Zach Sieler have seen time separately in recent weeks.
Ward, 25, started 13 games in his rookie season for Oakland, finishing with 30 tackles. But he played just five games in 2017 after undergoing toe surgery and was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in April 2018 for wide receiver Ryan Switzer. The Cowboys cut Ward before the start of the 2018 season, and he was signed to the Colts’ practice squad.
He later was added to Indianapolis’ active roster and played in six games but was placed on injured reserve Oct. 26 after suffering an ankle injury.