The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Ward (first name pronounced juh-HODD), a second-round draft pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2016, played three games for the Colts this season before being waived last week. The Philadelphia native and former Illinois star appeared in nine games over the past two seasons for Indianapolis, recording three sacks in 2018. He has 36 tackles, four sacks and one fumble recovery in 27 career games.