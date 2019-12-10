The Ravens are 14½-point favorites over the visiting New York Jets ahead of their “Thursday Night Football” matchup, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The spread could shrink depending on the availability of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, whom coach John Harbaugh on Monday said was day-to-day. Jackson suffered a quadriceps injury in the Ravens’ win Sunday over the Buffalo Bills, their ninth straight overall.
The Ravens (11-2) have been favored by as many as 13 points this season, in their Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals. They haven’t been favored by more than 14 since 2011, when they entered a Week 14 game over the winless Indianapolis Colts as 16½-point favorites. (The Colts covered, but the Ravens won, 24-10, to improve to 10-3).
According to CBS Sports, only eight Thursday games since 1990 have had a team favored by 14 or more points; the underdogs are winless and have covered the spread just twice. The Jets (4-9) have won just once on the road this season and are 2-4 against the spread away from MetLife Stadium.
The Ravens are 8-2 all time against the Jets. After losing the series opener in 1997, the Ravens won the next eight. They last played in 2016, a 24-16 Jets win in which the visiting Ravens finished with just 11 first downs and 245 yards of offense.
The over-under for Thursday’s game is 45 points.