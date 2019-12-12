Here’s what you need to know about the Week 15 game between the Ravens (11-2) and New York Jets (5-8).
Playoff implications: The Ravens can clinch their second straight AFC North title with:
- A win or tie OR
- A Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie vs. the Buffalo Bills
They can clinch a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs with:
- A win AND a New England Patriots loss vs. the Cincinnati Bengals OR
- A win AND a Kansas City Chiefs loss or tie vs. the Denver Broncos OR
- A tie AND a Chiefs loss
They can clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with
- A win AND a Patriots loss AND a Chiefs loss or tie
Time: 8:20 p.m. Thursday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: Fox (Chs. 45, 5), NFL Network (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink)
Stream: Amazon Prime, Fox Sports Go
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Jarret Johnson, Kirk McEwen) and Westwood One Sports (Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli)
Forecast: Mostly clear, mid-30s
Line: Ravens by 16½ (as of Wednesday night)