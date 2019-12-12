xml:space="preserve">
Ravens veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith talks about the teams focus is maintaining the top seed and getting to the Super Bowl.

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 15 game between the Ravens (11-2) and New York Jets (5-8).

Playoff implications: The Ravens can clinch their second straight AFC North title with:

  1. A win or tie OR
  2. A Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie vs. the Buffalo Bills

They can clinch a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs with:

  1. A win AND a New England Patriots loss vs. the Cincinnati Bengals OR
  2. A win AND a Kansas City Chiefs loss or tie vs. the Denver Broncos OR
  3. A tie AND a Chiefs loss
They can clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with
  1. A win AND a Patriots loss AND a Chiefs loss or tie

Time: 8:20 p.m. Thursday

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

TV: Fox (Chs. 45, 5), NFL Network (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink)

Stream: Amazon Prime, Fox Sports Go

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Jarret Johnson, Kirk McEwen) and Westwood One Sports (Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli)

Forecast: Mostly clear, mid-30s

Line: Ravens by 16½ (as of Wednesday night)

