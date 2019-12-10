Ravens 30, Jets 17: The Jets aren’t quite the pushover many presume them to be. They’ve won four of their last five games and scored more than 30 points in three of those (albeit against poor competition). They’ll also test the Ravens with one of the league’s best run defenses. They don’t have the offensive weapons to keep up with the NFL’s best team over 60 minutes, but don’t be surprised if this game is uncomfortably close going into the fourth quarter.