Jen Badie, editor
Ravens 31, Jets 13: The Jets do have the No. 2 rush defense, allowing just 78.8 yards a game, which could be a concern after the Ravens had trouble running the ball against the Bills. But Sam Darnold has 11 interceptions to go with his 15 touchdowns, and the Jets offense is ranked second to last. New York hasn’t beaten a single team with a winning record, and I don’t see them being the team to stop the Ravens’ win streak, even if Lamar Jackson isn’t 100 percent.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 31, Jets 17: Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and Ronnie Stanley are nursing injuries, and that’s cause for concern, especially with a short week of rest. But even if the offense isn’t humming at its usual pace, the Ravens defense should be able to shut down a Jets offense that has often stalled under first-year coach Adam Gase. New York is tied for last in the league with 4.6 yards per play, while Ravens are tied for third best at 6.1.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter
Ravens 26, Jets 14: The quick turnaround for Thursday’s game after another bruising matchup may cause the Ravens to start slow on both sides of the ball. If Ronnie Stanley (concussion) and tight end Mark Andrews (right knee) are unable to play, it will become much harder to move the ball against the Jets’ top-ranked run defense. But the talent gap between these two teams is too wide and the Ravens are at home with a chance to clinch the division.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 30, Jets 14: The Jets beating the Ravens would almost be as big of an upset as the Jets upsetting the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. It’s not going to happen. The Ravens get a short week but an easy opponent.
Peter Schmuck, columnist
Ravens 24, Jets 10: Even with the availability of Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews in question, the Ravens should be able to move the ball against the the Jets and pick up their 10th straight victory. If the offense doesn’t fire on all cylinders, the Ravens defense is playing too well to lose to a Jets team that is 1-5 on the road this year.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 24, Jets 14: The Ravens could probably win this game with Robert Griffin III starting — probably. The team needs only two wins in its last three games to clinch the AFC’s top spot, but it also needs Lamar Jackson healthy for the long run. Even if this looks like a very different Ravens game, the outcome shouldn’t change.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 30, Jets 17: The Jets aren’t quite the pushover many presume them to be. They’ve won four of their last five games and scored more than 30 points in three of those (albeit against poor competition). They’ll also test the Ravens with one of the league’s best run defenses. They don’t have the offensive weapons to keep up with the NFL’s best team over 60 minutes, but don’t be surprised if this game is uncomfortably close going into the fourth quarter.