Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins, CB Marcus Peters inactive for season opener vs. Jets

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and running back J.K. Dobbins will not play in Sunday’s season opener against the New York Jets, putting on hold their long-awaited returns from season-ending knee injuries.

Ravens rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee), tight end Nick Boyle and rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele are also inactive. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and running back Gus Edwards will miss at least the first four games after being placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Advertisement

Peters was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before getting a rest day on Friday. Peters, who was activated off the team’s physically-unable-to-perform list last month, hasn’t played in a game since tearing his ACL ahead of the 2021 season.

When Peters was asked last week about whether he would be ready for Week 1, he said “Whenever my body tells me [I’m] ready to go, we’re going to go.”

Advertisement

When coach John Harbaugh kept Lamar Jackson as his quarterback instead of giving the job back to Joe Flacco in 2018, the decision could have splintered the Ravens. It didn't. https://t.co/K3wKtRKQgA — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) September 11, 2022

Dobbins was ruled out after being a limited participant in practice throughout the week and listed as questionable on the team’s injury report on Friday. Dobbins hasn’t played since suffering a torn ACL in the Ravens’ preseason finale against the Washington Commanders last year.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins “[has given] nothing but everything he’s got every single day to get back out there.” Quarterback Lamar Jackson praised Dobbins’ work ethic, adding: “Day-by-day he’s getting better. I told him I want him to slow down, but he’s looking pretty good, [and] hopefully he’ll be out in a couple weeks.”

Dobbins, who returned to practice earlier last month, was determined to play in the season opener. After an NFL Network report in July said his availability in the Ravens’ season opener was “no sure thing,” Dobbins said on Twitter, “I’m damn sure going to be ready for Week 1.”

The Ravens announced Friday that left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) will not play against the Jets. Baltimore will rely on veteran Ja’Wuan James to start at left tackle. Even though James took the majority of the Ravens’ first-team repetitions at left tackle during the preseason, he hasn’t played since 2019 after opting out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns and then tearing his Achilles tendon in May 2021.

For the Jets, quarterback Zach Wilson (knee), offensive lineman Duane Brown (shoulder), wide receiver Denzel Mims, defensive lineman Bryce Huff, offensive lineman Conor McDermott and tight end Jeremy Ruckert are inactive. Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will make his first season-opening start since 2019 with the Denver Broncos.