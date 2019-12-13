This is a year in which the Ravens’ potential is as big as their imagination, as immense as their star quarterback’s talent. Jackson finished 15-for-23 for 212 yards, posting his third five-touchdown game this season, and added eight carries for a game-high 86 yards. He was not perfect, and nor were the Ravens, but it was more than enough. They can look like Super Bowl contenders in a game that felt substandard.