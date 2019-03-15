Ravens special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg retiring after 11 seasons

Ravens special teams coordinator and associate head coach Jerry Rosburg announced Friday morning that he was retiring after 11 years in Baltimore.

At a news conference with coach John Harbaugh, Rosburg said he had “the best job in the world with the best boss in the world.”

"He's been the best associate head coach and the best friend that a head coach can have,” Harbaugh said. “Without Jerry Rosburg here, there's no way we would have had the success that we've had."

Rosburg has long been considered one of the best special teams coaches in the the NFL, overseeing a unit led by specialists Justin Tucker, Sam Koch and Morgan Cox and standouts such as Anthony Levine Sr. and Albert McClellan, now with the New England Patriots.

Rosburg, 63, cited personal reasons in his decision to step down. He and his wife have three children, two of whom play sports in college.

Assistant special teams coach Chris Horton will replace Rosburg, and kicking consultant Randy Brown will now be full time on staff.

This article will be updated.

