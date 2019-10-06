After Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarter with an ankle injury, two other Ravens starters left the game with injuries.
Ravens safety Tony Jefferson is doubtful to return after suffering a knee injury in the fourth quarter, and tight end Mark Andrews walked off the field without assistance after an awkward fall while being tackled late in the fourth quarter. Andrews returned to the field after sitting out a few plays on the team’s next offensive possession.
Jefferson was in coverage when he fell to the ground, grabbing his knee. He walked off the field, with assistance from team doctors, before being carted to the locker room.
Third-year player Chuck Clark replaced Jefferson at safety.
Inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor is handling communication duties with Jefferson out. Onwuasor relayed calls to the defense to begin the season before Jefferson took over.