Ravens sign third-round pick Jaylon Ferguson, leaving only two draft picks unsigned

The Ravens announced Friday that third-round draft pick Jaylon Ferguson has signed his rookie contract.

Ferguson, who finished his career at Louisiana Tech as the all-time sacks leader in Football Bowl Subdivision history, was taken No. 85 overall in the NFL draft in April. He’ll be expected to contribute to the Ravens’ depleted pass rush after the offseason departures of Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith.

Only first-round pick Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and third-round pick Miles Boykin, both wide receivers, have not yet signed deals with the Ravens. According to NFL.com, Brown is one of 12 first-round picks who remain unsigned.

All rookie deals for drafted players are for four years. The contracts for first-round picks have a fifth-year option that teams must exercise between the third and fourth years.

