Ravens WR James Proche II has followed a template for success — and it’s Kobe Bryant’s | NOTES

Proche is almost never passive in his pursuit. When he still had NBA dreams, he carried a basketball with him everywhere. Since coming to Baltimore, he’s all but befriended the team’s Jugs machine. At practice, even breaks in the action are opportunities to catch a pass from a teammate. At 5 feet 11, 206 pounds, Proche is far from the Ravens’ most athletic target. But his attention to detail has given him the confidence and competency to separate from starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters in practice.