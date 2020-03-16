Ravens release offensive lineman James Hurst, who faced four-game NFL suspension

The Ravens have released offensive lineman James Hurst, the team announced Monday, parting ways with the veteran backup who faced a four-game NFL ban.
Hurst was suspended in mid-February for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, further clouding his future in Baltimore. With his release, the Ravens freed up $2.8 million in cap space and incurred $2.5 million in dead money two days before the official start of free agency.
Hurst, 28, a former undrafted free agent who signed a four-year contract extension after starting 16 games in 2017, was coming off a bounce-back season. After struggling to play with a nerve problem in his back in 2018 that limited him to 10 games, the versatile lineman appeared in all 16 games last year, starting two.
After a Week 17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in which the Ravens sat several starters, coach John Harbaugh praised Hurst’s play at left tackle and his work to regain his strength.
“James is a 100 percent worker,” he said. “And having the back spasms and all that kind of stuff last year, it really takes that away. It’s kind of a position where you have to have your back. You have to be strong. You have to have your legs. And it seemed like he went into the game and just didn’t miss a beat. He played really well, protected Lamar [Jackson], was a good run blocker. Our offense really didn’t lose anything with him out there, which is what you hope for.”