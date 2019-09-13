Life after football: Former Ravens linebacker Jameel McClain asks current players to contemplate the future

“It’s always going to be a challenge to tell someone, ‘The moment you get in, you should be thinking about getting out of it,’ ” he said. “I feel like it has to come from someone who’s walked in those shoes, so what you’re saying feels realistic. And it can’t come from a negative place of, ‘You’re going be out in two years because that’s what the NFL is.’ That shuts everybody off automatically. … I don’t want to doubt anybody’s drive or ability, but I want to give them the reality and make it a little less harsh.”