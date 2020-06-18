Star Jets safety Jamal Adams would reportedly welcome trade to Ravens

The Ravens are one of seven teams that star New York Jets safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade to, ESPN reported Thursday.
Adams, an All-Pro selection each of the past two seasons, has told the Jets that he wants to be traded, but according to ESPN, the team has no intention of doing so.
The former first-round pick has been vocal about his desire for a contract extension by the start of the season. Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in February that “the plan is for Jamal to be a Jet for life,” but Adams said recently on Instagram that he still hasn’t received a contract proposal and accused the team of “a lot of talk, no action.”
The Ravens have been linked to Adams over the past year, but it’s unclear whether they’d be willing or able to package an attractive enough trade offer. While Adams’ salary cap hit is just $3.5 million this season and $9.9 million in 2021, he could demand a market-setting extension at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has made teams’ financial projections difficult.
The Ravens also have been reluctant to give up top draft picks, which the Jets will likely demand, and they return Pro Bowl selection Earl Thomas III and up-and-coming starter Chuck Clark at safety.
Adams would also welcome a trade to the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN.