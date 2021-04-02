Gonzaga star guard Jalen Suggs has the game — and a familiar name. Here’s his Ravens connection.

Jalen Suggs went on to become one of the nation’s top basketball recruits — but he was a pretty good football player, too. As a senior, he was named Minnesota’s Mr. Football after passing for 2,213 yards and 25 touchdowns, rushing for 978 yards and 12 touchdowns and leading his high school team to a runner-up finish in the state playoffs. He also had nine interceptions on defense, returning two of them for touchdowns.