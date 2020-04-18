Ravens reportedly agree to one-year deal with veteran linebacker Jake Ryan

The Ravens have reached a one-year deal with veteran inside linebacker Jake Ryan, according to media reports, adding depth to one of the team’s thinnest positions just five days before the start of the NFL Draft.
The deal with Ryan, who played sparingly last season in Jacksonville, is pending a physical. Terms have not been disclosed.
After tearing his ACL in training camp in 2018 with Green Bay, where he spent his first four years, Ryan played in just two games for the Jaguars. Ryan, who started last season on the reserve/nonfootball injury list, appeared exclusively in special teams action. In February, Jacksonville declined to exercise the second-year option on his two-year, $7.5 million deal.
Over his first three years with the Packers, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Ryan appeared in 43 games (27 starts) and totaled a combined 144 tackles, as well as a sack and a forced fumble. He played a career-high 61.8% of the defensive snaps in 2016, carving out a role with his solid run defending.
The Ravens have just three inside linebackers on their roster, and only L.J. Fort, a midseason acquisition last year, has appeared in more games than Ryan. Chris Board and Otaro Alaka have no starting experience.
After losing starters Josh Bynes and Patrick Onwuasor in free agency last month, the Ravens were expected to address the position through free agency and the draft. They have been linked to LSU’s Patrick Queen and Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray with the No. 28 overall pick.