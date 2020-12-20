xml:space="preserve">
How to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars: Week 15 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 20, 2020 7:00 AM
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on social media respond to his cramps during the Cleveland Browns game.

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 15 game between the Ravens (8-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12).

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium. Fans and family members will not be allowed in attendance.

TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Sherree Burruss)
Coverage map:

Yellow: Jaguars at Ravens. Red: Patriots at Dolphins. Blue: 49ers at Cowboys. Green: Texans at Colts. Brown: Lions at Titans.
Yellow: Jaguars at Ravens. Red: Patriots at Dolphins. Blue: 49ers at Cowboys. Green: Texans at Colts. Brown: Lions at Titans. (506Sports.com)

Stream: CBS All Access

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo); WDCN (87.7 FM) (Gustavo Salazar, David Andrade)

Forecast: Low 40s, cloudy

Line: Ravens by 13 (as of Sunday night)

