Ravens vs. Jaguars staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 15 game in Baltimore?

Ravens 28, Jaguars 16: The status of wide receivers Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche II, all of whom were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week as close contacts, will be interesting to monitor. But even if the Ravens are short on wide receivers Sunday, they should do just fine running the ball against a Jaguars team that doesn’t do much of anything well. Outside of a setback against the New England Patriots, the Ravens have fared well against teams with losing records, and this should be no different.