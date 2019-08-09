In Ravens’ 29-0 win over Jaguars to open preseason, QB Lamar Jackson shows how much progress he’s made

Playing with a nearly full-strength offense against a Jacksonville defense sitting many of its top names, Jackson did not dare to carry the ball but was effective enough as a passer that it didn’t matter. In three offensive series, Jackson finished 4-for-6 for 59 yards and a touchdown. His passer rating of 138.2 would’ve been by far his best as a starter last season, when he posted a high of 101.3 in eight starts.