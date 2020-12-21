Ravens’ blowout win over Jaguars shows power they can wield — and how much is still out of their control

“We’ve just got to keep focused on what we have in front of us,” Jackson said after his best passing performance (133.1 rating) since Week 1. “We’ve got the Giants in front of us now. We’ve got to focus on those guys, get on the film, and watch those guys — and pray next week, the ones we need to lose, lose, because we’ve still got to try to get to the playoffs. That’s our goal. But one game at a time. We can’t peak too soon.”