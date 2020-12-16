Ravens are double-digit home favorites in Week 15 game vs. Jaguars

Overall, the Ravens have won 16 straight games when favored by 10 points or more, according to CBS Sports, but are just 5-11 against the spread in those games. Jacksonville, meanwhile, has been a double-digit underdog in three of its past five games. The Jaguars nearly upset the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13, losing in overtime, and hung with the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 in a four-point defeat. The Pittsburgh Steelers crushed Jacksonville by 24 in Week 11.